Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

MNST opened at $58.45 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

