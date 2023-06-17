Bank of New Hampshire Sells 152 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in F5 were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

FFIV stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

