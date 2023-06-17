Bank of New Hampshire Sells 31,620 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Yelp were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,859,197 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,949 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Rayliant Investment Research purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,651 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $36.41 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock worth $1,203,835 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

