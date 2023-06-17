Bank of New Hampshire Sells 3,285 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 314,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 268,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,053,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

CLOU stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

