Bank of New Hampshire Sells 6,347 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

