Barclays Downgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Underweight

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $171.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.80) by ($5.60). The company had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

