Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Update

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

