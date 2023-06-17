Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $58.32 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

