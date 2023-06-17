Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,598,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.