BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 68,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 37,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

BeWhere Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get BeWhere alerts:

BeWhere (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BeWhere had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of C$2.28 million for the quarter.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.