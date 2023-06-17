BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 32,649 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BILL opened at $111.20 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

