BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 32,649 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BILL Price Performance
BILL opened at $111.20 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of BILL
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BILL
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BILL (BILL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.