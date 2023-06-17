Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 291,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.56. 513,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,881. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.70 and a 200 day moving average of $437.98.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

