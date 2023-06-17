BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $405,844.13

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $26,464.22 or 1.00043017 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $328.65 million and $405,844.13 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,350.19580317 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $388,368.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.