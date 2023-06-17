BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $26,506.56 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $329.18 million and approximately $412,367.00 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $26,506.56 or 1.00010818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

