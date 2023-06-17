BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $328.82 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $328.82 million and $411,754.48 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $26,478.05 or 1.00021968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,350.19580317 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $388,368.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

