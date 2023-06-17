BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

