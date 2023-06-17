BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.