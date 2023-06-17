BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.