BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $590.88

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.88 ($7.39) and traded as high as GBX 618 ($7.73). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.63), with a volume of 137,444 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 601.50. The company has a market capitalization of £619.10 million, a P/E ratio of -207.43 and a beta of 1.23.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

