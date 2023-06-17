Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSAW. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 116,683 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

