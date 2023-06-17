Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,820,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:BE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

