Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,820,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
