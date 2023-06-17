BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

