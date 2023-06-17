Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Securities lowered Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

