BNB Price Reaches $245.47 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. BNB has a total market cap of $38.26 billion and $513.06 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $245.47 or 0.00925335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,537 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,598.1059676. The last known price of BNB is 241.28718653 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1460 active market(s) with $486,906,894.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

