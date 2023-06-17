BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.23%.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

