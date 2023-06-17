BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NNN opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.