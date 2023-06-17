Boltwood Capital Management Buys 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
