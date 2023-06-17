Boltwood Capital Management Has $976,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

