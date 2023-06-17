Boltwood Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

