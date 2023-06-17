Boltwood Capital Management Takes $211,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

