Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $58.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $94.79.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

