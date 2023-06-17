Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $123.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 35.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $123,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 325,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,544,000. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $219.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $202.05. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

