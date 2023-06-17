Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

