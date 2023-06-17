Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bowlero to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOWL opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

