Boyd Group Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE BYD opened at C$251.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$234.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$219.97. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$254.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7414806 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

