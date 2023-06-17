Boyd Group Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.4 %
TSE BYD opened at C$251.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$234.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$219.97. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$254.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7414806 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
