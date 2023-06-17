Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 387,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRLT. Raymond James lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 90,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,289. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

