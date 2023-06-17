Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.51. The company has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

