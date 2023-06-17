Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

