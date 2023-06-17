Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $49.38

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

DAL opened at $42.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

