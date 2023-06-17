Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,893,000 after buying an additional 2,582,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,457,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,535,000 after buying an additional 455,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 2,063,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,374. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.