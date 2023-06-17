BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.08.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

