BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys 444 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

