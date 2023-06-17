Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 608,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 148,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.18. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 157.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

