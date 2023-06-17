Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Callon Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

