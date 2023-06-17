Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

