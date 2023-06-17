CannabisCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,874.09 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $389,874.09 and approximately $2.74 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,579.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00290929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00515223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00402831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

