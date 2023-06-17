CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNFW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 177,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

