Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

ENDTF opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Featured Articles

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

