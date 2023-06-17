Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
ENDTF opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
