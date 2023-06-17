Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.73% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 243,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,742. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

