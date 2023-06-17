Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 396,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,569. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

