Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($1.17). The firm had revenue of C$260.95 million for the quarter.

